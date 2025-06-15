Andhra Deputy CM Pawan extends Rs 25 lakh aid to slain jawan’s kin

ANANTAPUR: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Konidala Pawan Kalyan kept his promise made during the martyred Jawan Murali Naik’s funeral and extended financial aid of Rs 25 lakh from his own funds to the family members on Saturday.

Jana Sena MLAs Arani Srinivasulu (Tirupati), Nimmala Jayakrishna (Palakonda), Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) Chairman TC Varun, along with several other key Jana Sena leaders, visited Murali Naik’s hometown Kalli Thanda in Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district and paid floral tributes to the slain jawan’s portrait.

Later, the MLAs handed over the cheque to Murali Naik’s parents and enquired about their well-being.

On the occasion, the Jana Sena MLAs assured that the coalition government will stand by the jawan’s family and told Murali’s parents, Jyothibai and Sriram Nayak, that the entire nation is indebted to them, whose son had made the supreme sacrifice while defending the country.