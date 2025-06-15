Andhra govt fulfilled 85% of poll promises: Kolusu Parthasarathy

“The previous government gave the incentive to one child per family, but as promised, our government is providing benefits to all school-going children under the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme. The amount will be deposited in the next two days,” he said. Kolusu announced that the promised financial assistance to farmers under the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme will also be provided within this month.

On the occasion, the minister asserted that the State has received several lakh crores of investments and created about 8 lakh job opportunities so far. “The government has prioritised welfare by giving more monetary benefits. The previous government has provided an average of Rs 30,000 to each family, while the coalition government has already provided Rs 1.04 lakh to each family through Super Six per annum,” Kolusu claimed. “Several measures have been taken to ensure quality education for children. The ‘Super Six’ promises announced by Minister Nara Lokesh are being implemented. There is no truth in the allegation that people are being harassed with police cases, as it was in the previous government,” he said.

Recalling the dire situation of investors during the previous regime, Kolusu reminded that many firms fled to neighbouring states due to the hardships created by the YSRCP dispensation.