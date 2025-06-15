Andhra govt fulfilled 85% of poll promises: Kolusu Parthasarathy

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government has fulfilled 85 per cent of its ‘Super Six’ promises within one year after assuming office, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy asserted, adding that the government is moving ahead by balancing both welfare and development, like two eyes.
Speaking to media personnel on Saturday, the minister asserted that despite being burdened with Rs 10 lakh crore debt left by the previous YSRCP government, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh implemented 85 per cent of the election promises, calling it a testament to their sincerity.
Describing the creation of 20 lakh jobs as the remaining 15 per cent, he emphasised that the TDP-led NDA government is striving towards that target as part of the Swarnandhra Vision 2047.
“The previous government gave the incentive to one child per family, but as promised, our government is providing benefits to all school-going children under the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme. The amount will be deposited in the next two days,” he said. Kolusu announced that the promised financial assistance to farmers under the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme will also be provided within this month.
On the occasion, the minister asserted that the State has received several lakh crores of investments and created about 8 lakh job opportunities so far. “The government has prioritised welfare by giving more monetary benefits. The previous government has provided an average of Rs 30,000 to each family, while the coalition government has already provided Rs 1.04 lakh to each family through Super Six per annum,” Kolusu claimed. “Several measures have been taken to ensure quality education for children. The ‘Super Six’ promises announced by Minister Nara Lokesh are being implemented. There is no truth in the allegation that people are being harassed with police cases, as it was in the previous government,” he said.
Recalling the dire situation of investors during the previous regime, Kolusu reminded that many firms fled to neighbouring states due to the hardships created by the YSRCP dispensation.