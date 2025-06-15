Andhra Pradesh Health Minister calls for regular blood donation

GUNTUR: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday urged the youth to regularly donate blood to address shortages. Speaking at World Blood Donor Day celebrations organised by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in Guntur, the minister highlighted that despite technological advancements, there is no substitute for human blood.

He commended the Red Cross for its crucial role in supplying safe and quality blood, especially during emergencies. The minister noted that 20 blood centres in the State currently meet 20% of Andhra Pradesh’s total blood requirements by supplying approximately one lakh units annually.

On the occasion, AP Red Cross Society State Chairman YD Rama Rao outlined plans for more transfusion centres and free HPV vaccination programmes for girls. General Secretary AK Parida announced “Mee Intiki Mee Doctor,” a major outreach initiative bringing medical care to seven new districts with support from REC Limited.

The event concluded with the presentation of Karl Landsteiner Awards, pioneer of blood transfusion, ceremony.