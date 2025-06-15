Andhra Pradesh: Police serve notice on Darsi MLA over Podili stone-pelting

ONGOLE: In connection with the Podili stone-pelting incident during the visit of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the police issued a notice on Friday night to YSRCP Prakasam district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, asking him to explain why action should not be taken against him for alleged violations by his party members during the incident.
The notice, issued in the name of the Podili Police Station House Officer, instructed the YSRCP MLA to respond immediately.
In response, Sivaprasad Reddy released a video statement on Saturday, asserting that he was in Hyderabad on a personal family trip and would return to Chimakurthy/Darsi by Sunday, making himself available for police inquiry.
“I am on a family trip and not absconding from any investigation. We have done nothing wrong and will not be intimidated by false cases or political threats. I am ready to respond to police notices and, if necessary, seek justice through the courts,” he stated.
Meanwhile, YSRCP ex-MLA and Markapur in-charge Anna Rambabu condemned the ruling coalition government, accusing Markapur MLA K Narayana Reddy of booking false cases against innocent individuals with no connection to the incident.
“Reliable sources indicate that police have registered cases against 30-40 YSRCP members and plan to arrest them soon. If anyone has committed a wrongdoing, we do not oppose legal action. However, many of the accused were not even present in Podili on that day. This is a clear case of political vendetta, and I strongly urge the authorities to uphold legal fairness rather than engage in revenge politics,” Rambabu stated.
Rambabu also questioned the police and TDP leaders over their handling of the incident, noting that despite prior awareness of a large YSRCP gathering, authorities allowed protesters near the site.
“If any serious clashes had erupted, who would have taken responsibility? Instead of targeting innocent YSRCP members, I urge the authorities to take me into custody as the responsible party segment in-charge,” he added.
On the other hand, Markapur MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy sharply criticised the YSRCP leaders over the incident. “Even after losing power, YSRCP leaders continue to act arrogantly. They attacked innocent women protesters with stones, chappals, and water bottles. Now they falsely claim to be the victims,” he alleged.