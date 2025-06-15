JAC demands PM Modi’s assurance against Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam District Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Workers and People’s Organisations has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Visakhapatnam on June 21 to take part in International Yoga Day, officially announce the withdrawal of the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

They have also sought immediate reinstatement of 4,000 contract workers, who were unjustly terminated, and urged the TDP-led NDA government to lift the police restrictions imposed on the ongoing hunger strike camp at Kurmannapalem Junction. These demands were raised at a roundtable meeting of the JAC held at the CITU office on Saturday. JAC chairman M Jaggunaidu and vice-chairmen M Manmadha Rao, B Nagabhushanam and N Kanaka Rao addressed the gathering.

The leaders pointed out that workers have been relentlessly protesting for over four-and-a-half years to protect the steel plant through a relay hunger strike at Kurmannapalem Junction. “Political leaders across party lines, including the present Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, have participated in the strike in the past,” they said.

However, when the Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee attempted to rebuild the dilapidated protest camp, the coalition government sent police to prevent it, threatening to file cases against permanent and contract workers who sit in fast. Police presence continues at the site, which the JAC condemned as a violation of democratic rights.

The JAC criticised the TDP-JSP-BJP coalition for acting against democratic rights after assuming power, despite having championed those rights while in opposition. They demanded that the government allow peaceful protests without obstruction.