Kuppadam silk sarees win national award under ODOP initiative

GUNTUR: The famed Kuppadam silk sarees of Chirala in Bapatla district have received a prestigious national award under the Centre’s “One District One Product” (ODOP) initiative, putting the spotlight back on a centuries-old handloom tradition.
The award will be presented during a national ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on July 14. Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali will receive the award on behalf of the district.
This recognition comes as a major boost to hundreds of weaving families in Chirala and surrounding villages, who have kept the Kuppadam saree tradition alive despite dwindling demand in the face of mechanised textile production. The intricate weaving technique and traditional motifs had once earned wide acclaim but saw a steady decline, threatening the livelihood of many artisans. “There was a time when we feared our children would never touch the loom again,” said Lakshman Rao, a senior weaver from Chirala. “Now, with this award, it feels like our struggle has been acknowledged. Our looms have found a voice again.”
Many weavers, despite financial hardships, continued to weave in small workshops and homes. Some took up other jobs to survive but returned to the loom whenever possible—preserving techniques passed down through generations.
Chirala also holds a historic place in India’s freedom movement. During the Swadeshi movement, local weavers supported Mahatma Gandhi’s call to reject foreign cloth, helping transform Chirala into a centre of indigenous resistance.
The ODOP Award follows a detailed evaluation by a Central team, facilitated by district handlooms assistant K Nagamalleswara Rao. Officials visited weaving units in Chirala, interacted with artisans, and closely observed production methods. They commended the quality and consistency, noting that over 2,000 sarees are still produced daily using handlooms.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kottagollapalem earlier this year further boosted morale, when he purchased a Kuppadam saree for his wife during a local DWCRA exhibition.
Collector Venkata Murali expressed hope that national recognition will drive market growth, attract youth back to the looms, and ensure sustainable livelihoods. “This is more than an award,” he said. “It’s a new beginning for Chirala’s weaving community.”