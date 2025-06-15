No foul play in fire at Andhra's Kurma village: Srikakulam SP KV Maheswara Reddy

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam SP KV Maheswara Reddy clarified on Saturday that there was no element of malice involved in the recent fire mishap at a prayer room in Kurma village, located in the Hiramandal limits of the district.

The structure, made of mud and straw, caught fire under circumstances initially deemed suspicious, prompting public concern. In a press release, he said preliminary investigations revealed no individual or group involvement in the incident. Residents of the spiritual village told investigators that they light lamps daily for prayer and extinguish them before leaving. It is suspected that an unattended lamp might have caused the blaze. Evidence collected from the site has been sent to the Forensic Laboratory.

Pawan Kalyan orders probe into the incident

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the fire accident that gutted Kurma village near Hiramandalam in Srikakulam. In a release, he termed it unfortunate that a spiritually rooted village was destroyed. Established by ISKCON, Kurma promotes traditional living, natural farming, and Vedic education.

He urged a probe into the incident and assured government support for the village, calling it a rare model worth preserving in modern times.