Preparatory works for Sankar Vilas Road over Bridge to begin soon, says Minister Pemmasani

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, on Saturday announced that preparatory works for the vital Sankar Vilas Road over Bridge (RoB) in Guntur will commence shortly.

To ease trafficduring construction, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is actively developing alternate route.

Dr Pemmasani, along with Guntu Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, and other officials, inspected key routes including the Inner Ring Road to Reddypalem, Sarada Colony Road, Krishna Nagar Road, and the stretch from Sanjeevayya Nagar Gate to Nehru Nagar Gate via the three-bridge section.

The Union Minister stated that a detailed action plan is in place to ensure minimal disruption to the public.

The GMC has been instructed to complete pipeline repairs before laying new roads in critical areas. Dr Pemmasani also urged coordination with railway officials to implement a permanent drainage system near the three-bridge area to avoid stagnation.

Mayor Ravindra underlined the ROB’s importance and appealed for public cooperation in clearing encroachments. Commissioner Srinivasulu warned that unauthorised structures on alternative routes would be removed if not voluntarily cleared.

Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed called for proper drainage and culverts to handle rainwater and sewage.