Prove ‘Talliki Vandanam’ allegation or resign as MLA: Savitha to Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: BC Welfare Minister S Savitha has challenged YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that she is willing to resign from her Ministerial post and MLA seat if they can prove their allegations that funds from the Talliki Vandanam scheme are being misappropriated by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Speaking at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Savitha questioned whether Jagan would also resign from his Pulivendula MLA post if the claims were unproven.

Highlighting the success of the scheme, she emphasised that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had fulfilled his promise of providing Talliki Vandanam financial assistance to mothers without restricting benefits to a single student per family.

“Our government honoured its commitment, and both mothers and students are happy. A total of Rs 8,745 crore is being deposited into the accounts of mothers under Talliki Vandanam. The efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and HRD Minister Lokesh were instrumental in implementing the scheme,” she added.