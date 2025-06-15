Six students from Andhra Pradesh top in NEET UG-2025

VIJAYAWADA: Six students from Andhra Pradesh have figured in the top 100 list of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2025. Among them, Darbha Karthik Ram Kireeti has emerged as the State topper with an All India Rank (AIR) of 19, and a percentile score of 99.9991400.

The National Testing Agency conducted NEET UG-2025 at 5,468 centres located in 552 Cities across the country, and 14 cities outside India on May 4. More than 22 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance test.

Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan secured AIR 1, while Avika Aggarwal got AIR 5 and emerged as the female topper.

According to official data of NTA, AP student Podavati Mohith Sriram secured AIR 56 with a percentile of 99.9974653, Desina Surya Charan from Visakhapatnam got AIR 59 with 99.9972390.

Podilapu Avinash bagged AIR 64 scoring 99.9968316. Yerra Sameer Kumar of Visakhapatnam stood 70th with 99.9968316, while Tummuri Siva Manideep ranked 92nd with 99.9954737.

No student from Andhra Pradesh secured top rank in any category, except Karumanchi Vikrant, who got ninth rank in SC category with 99.9878243 percentile.

Kireeti hails from Rajamahendravaram. He completed his schooling from LKG to Class 8 in Trips International School, and from Class 8 to Intermediate at Tirumala Junior College.