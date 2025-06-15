We are committed to Amaravati development: Minister P Narayana

TIRUPATI: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana, during a visit to Tirupati on Saturday, inspected a legacy waste processing plant and addressed the media on key governance priorities including Amaravati’s development, welfare schemes, and waste management.

Reasserting the government’s commitment to Amaravati, Narayana said, “The construction of Amaravati as the capital will not stop,” accusing the previous YSRCP government of obstructing the project. Despite financial constraints, he affirmed that welfare schemes would continue under the NDA government.

Narayana criticised the former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration for leaving the State burdened with Rs 10 lakh crore debt and 85 lakh tonnes of waste. Citing CM Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, he said the government aims to convert all legacy waste into fertiliser by October 2 as part of the “Swachh Andhra” mission. So far, 50 lakh tonnes have been cleared, and 3.5 lakh tonnes will be removed in the next three months.