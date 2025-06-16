Andhra CM Naidu seeks Rs 150 crore from Centre to buy 20 million kg of HD Burley tobacco

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday, and discussed critical issues affecting the State’s farmers and exporters. The meeting addressed tobacco procurement, palm oil import duty, aqua exports, and GST on mango pulp, with Naidu seeking Central assistance to support Andhra Pradesh’s agricultural economy.
The Chief Minister specifically requested Rs 150 crore from the Tobacco Board to facilitate tobacco procurement, noting that the State is spending Rs 300 crore to purchase 20 million kg of HD Burley tobacco due to slump in market prices.
He urged the Tobacco Board to cover half of this expenditure to ease the State’s financial burden, and support tobacco farmers.
Naidu highlighted that seven procurement centres have been set up in Bapatla, Guntur, Palnadu and Prakasam districts to streamline the tobacco purchases. He also proposed amending laws to regulate tobacco production, and marketing through the Tobacco Board.
The Chief Minister raised concern over the 10% import duty on palm oil, which has lowered prices, and hurt Andhra Pradesh’s oil palm farmers. He urged Goyal to reconsider this decision, emphasising its conflict with the National Mission on Edible Oils’ goals, and its adverse impact on farmers’ incomes.
Naidu also addressed the 27% duty imposed by the United States on seafood exports, impacting nearly 8 lakh aqua farmers in the State. He requested Goyal to initiate talks with the US to lower these tariffs and relieve the aquaculture sector.
Furthermore, Naidu sought a reduction in GST on mango pulp from 12% to 5%, a matter he had already discussed with the Union Finance Minister. This reduction will benefit mango farmers and processors in AP, Naidu said.
Goyal responded positively to Naidu’s request. Steps will be taken to safeguard the interests of tobacco, oil palm and mango farmers of Andhra Pradesh, Goyal said.
The meeting reflected Naidu’s efforts to secure Central support for Andhra Pradesh’s agriculture and export sectors, aiming to protect farmers, and boost economic growth of the State. Later, Naidu felicitated Goyal.
In a post on X, Goyal said he had an excellent meeting with Naidu. “We had an in-depth discussion on a wide range of development initiatives in the State, with a special focus on industrial growth. Assured the Andhra Pradesh government of our full support as it spearheads transformation in the lives of people in the State,” the Union Minister said.
Centre committed to AP’s industrial growth, export promotion
GUNTUR: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal affirmed the Centre’s strong commitment to supporting Andhra Pradesh’s industrial transformation, with special focus on infrastructure development, export promotion, and youth employment.
Speaking after a review meeting at the Tobacco Board office in Guntur on Sunday, Goyal said his discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were productive, and centred around fast-tracking three industrial corridors being developed with joint participation of the Centre and the State.
“The goal is to enhance the income of 1.6 crore families in AP through rapid growth in sectors like tourism, defence, aerospace, and chemicals,” Goyal said.
He also revealed that the EPC contractor for the Krishnapatnam Industrial Park will be finalised within a week, and development of the remaining nodes is underway.
He lauded the performance of the Tobacco Board in the last four years. However, he cautioned farmers against overproduction of tobacco beyond the board’s target, which he said was causing a decline in market prices.
Goyal announced a major revision in the interest-free education loan scheme for children of tobacco farmers, raising the limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, and extending the repayment period from three to five years.