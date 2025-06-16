Andhra CM Naidu seeks Rs 150 crore from Centre to buy 20 million kg of HD Burley tobacco

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday, and discussed critical issues affecting the State’s farmers and exporters. The meeting addressed tobacco procurement, palm oil import duty, aqua exports, and GST on mango pulp, with Naidu seeking Central assistance to support Andhra Pradesh’s agricultural economy.

The Chief Minister specifically requested Rs 150 crore from the Tobacco Board to facilitate tobacco procurement, noting that the State is spending Rs 300 crore to purchase 20 million kg of HD Burley tobacco due to slump in market prices.

He urged the Tobacco Board to cover half of this expenditure to ease the State’s financial burden, and support tobacco farmers.

Naidu highlighted that seven procurement centres have been set up in Bapatla, Guntur, Palnadu and Prakasam districts to streamline the tobacco purchases. He also proposed amending laws to regulate tobacco production, and marketing through the Tobacco Board.

The Chief Minister raised concern over the 10% import duty on palm oil, which has lowered prices, and hurt Andhra Pradesh’s oil palm farmers. He urged Goyal to reconsider this decision, emphasising its conflict with the National Mission on Edible Oils’ goals, and its adverse impact on farmers’ incomes.