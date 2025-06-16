Andhra government junior college students to get free study material, JEE coaching

VIJAYAWADA: The state government, spearheaded by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, has launched a large-scale initiative to provide free JEE and NEET coaching to over 1,00,000 students across 1,355 government junior colleges as part of a major educational reform. This unprecedented program aims to bridge socioeconomic gaps and elevate rural talent to national level.

Under the “Andhra Pradesh Model of Education,” students in the MPC and BiPC streams will benefit from expertly curated Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics materials. These were developed over six months through collaboration between leading educators from government and private colleges. Additionally, daily college hours have been extended from 9:00am to 5:00pm, including two dedicated hours specifically for entrance exam preparation.

Junior lecturers have been trained to deliver the new content effectively, while structured weekly tests, performance reviews, and academic tracking ensure the implementation of best practices typically seen in elite coaching institutions. This marks the first time such high-level, systematized support has been provided by any government in the country.