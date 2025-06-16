Andhra Pradesh fishermen return to sea as annual ban ends

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a 61-day halt to protect marine life during the breeding season, fishing activity resumed in full force along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Saturday night. Over 1,900 mechanised and motorised boats in Visakhapatnam district alone returned to the sea on June 14, as the annual fishing ban officially ended.

Each vessel, carrying between eight to ten fishermen, marked the beginning of a fresh season. The ban, enforced under the AP Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994, was in effect from April 15 to June 14.

It aims to conserve fish and shrimp stocks during their critical breeding period and applies to all registered motorised and mechanised boats operating within state waters.

In the hours before the ban lifted, the fishing harbour bustled with activity. Fishermen were seen repairing nets, servicing engines, painting boats, and stocking up on ice and diesel. “Not all boats set out immediately,” said one fisherman.

“Some of us are still working on repairs, which could take a week or more.” The cost of preparing a boat varies widely. “While a few need only basic touch-ups, others require major engine repairs or part replacements,” a boat owner said.