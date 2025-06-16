Andhra Pradesh intelligence officer’s phone hacked; Rs 69,000 stolen

HYDERABAD: A 51-year-old inspector-rank officer from the Intelligence department of Andhra Pradesh, posted at Masab Tank in Hyderabad, was allegedly duped of Rs 69,000 after his phone was reportedly hacked on June 12.

According to his complaint, the officer had visited a bank in Adarsh Nagar that day to withdraw Rs 31,500 using his debit card. Around 12.55 pm, he received a call from someone claiming to be an SBI customer service executive, informing him that Rs 49,000 had been debited from his account via net banking.

“On checking my statement, I found that Rs 10,000 each had been spent on Amazon and Myntra through debit card transactions, and Rs 49,000 was transferred via net banking, all without my consent. It appears my phone may have been hacked on June 4,” he stated in his complaint.

Saifabad police have registered a case under Section 318(4) of the BNS and Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act. Investigation is underway.