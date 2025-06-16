APPCB chief calls for pollution-free State

VIJAYAWADA: AP Pollution Control Board Chairman P Krishnayya lauded the pollution-free operations of Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Arogyalayam and highlighted yoga’s benefits for physical and mental well-being.

Speaking at the 11th International Yoga Week celebrations in Amaravati on Sunday, he urged citizens to promote greenery and protect the environment.

The week-long yoga training, supported by the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy under the ‘Yoga Samavesh’ initiative, saw 1,237 registrations — 551 women and 686 men.

Dr Manthena Satyanarayana Raju led the sessions and explained yoga’s role in holistic health. Former MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju and Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar also took part.