People disillusioned with NDA government: Former Andhra Min Buggana

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP criticised the TDP-led NDA government’s first-year performance, accusing it of failing to implement its Super Six promises due to financial indiscipline, and excessive publicity without substance.

Former Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, speaking to the media on Sunday, highlighted public disillusionment, noting that none of the promised schemes have reached beneficiaries, unlike the clear welfare calendar under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Buggana pointed out widespread dissatisfaction among women, farmers, youth, and traders, who remain confused about the implementation of Super Six. He detailed how schemes like Talliki Vandanam have been diluted, reducing beneficiaries from 84 lakh to 58 lakh, and how Mahashakti, intended to cover various women’s welfare programmes, has failed to deliver, with initiatives like free bus travel for women and Annadata Sukhibhava for farmers still remain unfulfilled.

The former minister contrasted this with the YSRCP regime’s adherence to its welfare calendar despite Covid-19 challenge. The coalition’s threats and lack of transparency have heightened public fear, he said, urging a comparison of TDP promises versus YSRCP performance, where the latter stands out. Employees, too, are unhappy, reflecting a year of coalition’s broken promises and self-promotion, he said.