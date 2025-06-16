Stop Diarrhoea Campaign to cover 34.56 lakh children under age of five in Andhra

GUNTUR: Health and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav launched the IEC (Information, Education & Communication) material of STOP Diarrhoea Campaign-2025 in Tenali of Guntur district on Sunday. It includes posters, banners and other awareness tools.
The event was attended by District Medical & Health Officer K Vijayalakshmi, District Immunisation Officer A Shravan Babu, and other health officials.
The Government of Andhra Pradesh, in coordination with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, has launched the campaign to reduce the burden of childhood diarrhoea and prevent related deaths.
The campaign will be implemented from June 16 to July 31, 2025, targeting over 34.56 lakh children under the age of five across the State. It aims to promote preventive care, timely treatment, and hygiene awareness, particularly among marginalised communities.
Key community-level activities include door-to-door distribution of two ORS packets and 14 zinc tablets by ASHA and ANM workers. ORS-zinc corners will be set up at Anganwadi Centres, Village/Ward Secretariats, and Health & Wellness Centres to demonstrate proper ORS preparation.
The campaign also includes water sanitation measures such as tank cleaning and water quality testing.
Early identification of diarrhoea cases, treatment, and referrals to higher medical facilities are part of the strategy. Rotavirus vaccination will be ensured for all eligible children.
Health facilities will establish ORS-zinc corners and implement standard case management protocols. Staff will receive capacity-building support, and treatment guidelines will be displayed prominently to ensure consistency in care.
Educational sessions will be conducted in schools and Anganwadi Centres, with a focus on promoting handwashing practices.
The STOP Diarrhoea Campaign is being implemented with the support of various departments to ensure wide reach and lasting impact.