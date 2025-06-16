Stop Diarrhoea Campaign to cover 34.56 lakh children under age of five in Andhra

GUNTUR: Health and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav launched the IEC (Information, Education & Communication) material of STOP Diarrhoea Campaign-2025 in Tenali of Guntur district on Sunday. It includes posters, banners and other awareness tools.

The event was attended by District Medical & Health Officer K Vijayalakshmi, District Immunisation Officer A Shravan Babu, and other health officials.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, in coordination with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, has launched the campaign to reduce the burden of childhood diarrhoea and prevent related deaths.

The campaign will be implemented from June 16 to July 31, 2025, targeting over 34.56 lakh children under the age of five across the State. It aims to promote preventive care, timely treatment, and hygiene awareness, particularly among marginalised communities.