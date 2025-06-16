Swachh Andhra Corp chief Pattabhiram slams Jagan over Amma Vodi fund cut

VIJAYAWADA: Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram launched a strong attack on former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of drastically slashing funds under the Amma Vodi scheme and misleading the public with inflated promises.

Speaking at the TDP national office on Sunday, Pattabhiram said that while Jagan had promised to allocate Rs 50,000 crore over five years, only Rs 23,877 crore was released.

“He slashed Rs 2,178 crore citing maintenance and reduced the number of beneficiaries year after year,” he said, noting a drop from 44.4 lakh students in 2021 to 42.6 lakh in 2023.

Pattabhiram contrasted this with the NDA government’s newly launched Taliku Vandanam scheme, inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on June 12. He said the scheme has already disbursed Rs 10,090 crore — Rs 8,745 crore directly to mothers’ accounts and Rs 1,345 crore towards school infrastructure — covering 67.27 lakh students, nearly 25 lakh more than Jagan’s final Amma Vodi phase.

Refuting allegations that school development funds were diverted to Nara Lokesh’s account, Pattabhiram challenged critics to prove their claims. “If they can’t, they must apologize or face legal action,” he said.