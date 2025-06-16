Union MoS Pemmasani denounces corrupt YSRCP regime

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, accused the previous YSRCP government of large-scale corruption, fake certifications, and neglect of infrastructure.

“Inflated bills and forged documents have tarnished Andhra’s image in Delhi. Every rupee we receive now is being spent on repairing roads,” he stated.

Speaking at the unveiling of NT Rama Rao’s statue in Thakkellapadu, alongside MLA Dhulipalla Narendra, Dr Pemmasani praised NTR as a “deathless leader” who championed the cause of women and marginalised communities. Drawing parallels, he said Nara Lokesh was following in NTR’s footsteps by encouraging educated youth to join politics.

The Minister highlighted the NDA government’s commitment to development, citing the Nandivelugu bridge project. “For the first time, construction began within six months of fund allocation. We aim to complete it by the end of this month,” he announced.

He also defended TDP’s welfare initiatives, noting Andhra Pradesh is the only state offering Rs 4,000 pensions and Rs 13,000 under the Talliki Vandanam scheme.

The event included distribution of CMRF cheques and a symbolic Palabhishekam honouring Naidu, Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan.