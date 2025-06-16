Water released from Prakasam Barrage for Kharif

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step to support farmers ahead of the Kharif season, the government released water from Prakasam Barrage into Krishna Delta on Sunday.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmi Sha, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkatrao participated in the ritualistic release after offering poojas.

Officials have begun releasing 1,000 cusecs of water daily — 700 cusecs into the Ryves Canal and 300 cusecs into the Bandar Canal.

The KEB (Avanigadda) and Eluru canals will receive water in a few days, once ongoing Operation and Maintenance works are completed.