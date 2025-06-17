67,732 teachers transferred, 4,477 promoted by Andhra's school education dept

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of School Education has successfully completed the 2025 teacher transfer and promotion exercise across Andhra Pradesh, marking one of the most comprehensive administrative undertakings in the education sector.

The large-scale operation was conducted under the supervision of Director of School Education V Vijayarama Raju and involved personnel from Government, Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation, and Municipal schools. A total of 67,732 transfers and 4,477 promotions were implemented. Among them, 1,494 Grade-II Headmasters were transferred, and 1,375 promoted. Similarly, 5,717 Model Primary School Headmasters were transferred, with 1,592 promoted. School Assistants constituted the largest group affected, with 27,804 transfers and 1,510 promotions.

In addition, 31,174 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), 1,199 Language Scholars, and 344 Physical Education Teachers were transferred, though no promotions were made in these three categories.

Officials emphasised that the entire process was carried out in strict adherence to government guidelines, ensuring transparency, merit-based consideration, and procedural fairness.

Teachers or Headmasters with grievances have been advised to approach designated Problem Resolution Committees at the district or zonal levels. These committees are authorised to examine and resolve objections supported by valid documentation and evidence.

“All representations will be reviewed thoroughly and resolved in accordance with existing service rules,” said Director Vijayarama Raju, affirming the department’s commitment to fairness and accountability throughout the process.