Andhra govt targets Guinness record with International Yoga Day event in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government is gearing up for the 11th International Yoga Day, set to take place in Visakhapatnam on June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the grand event. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed preparations, inspecting RK Beach Road, where five lakh people are expected to perform yoga simultaneously.

Naidu examined the setup, reviewed logistics, and instructed officials on security, transportation, sanitation, and crowd management. Stressing meticulous execution, he also inspected the Andhra University College of Engineering grounds, identified as an alternative venue.

Officials, including Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu, who is also the nodal officer for the event, and Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, presented a comprehensive blueprint. Later, Naidu held a high-level review meeting at the Novotel Hotel with ministers, officials, and allied organisations.