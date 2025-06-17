Andhra govt targets Guinness record with International Yoga Day event in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government is gearing up for the 11th International Yoga Day, set to take place in Visakhapatnam on June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the grand event. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed preparations, inspecting RK Beach Road, where five lakh people are expected to perform yoga simultaneously.
Naidu examined the setup, reviewed logistics, and instructed officials on security, transportation, sanitation, and crowd management. Stressing meticulous execution, he also inspected the Andhra University College of Engineering grounds, identified as an alternative venue.
Officials, including Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu, who is also the nodal officer for the event, and Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, presented a comprehensive blueprint. Later, Naidu held a high-level review meeting at the Novotel Hotel with ministers, officials, and allied organisations.
At a press conference, Naidu revealed that Visakhapatnam was chosen as the primary venue at Modi’s suggestion, citing its suitability for a global event. He called the event Andhra Pradesh’s biggest public gathering in recent years, describing it as both an honour and a responsibility. A “Visakhapatnam Yoga Day Declaration” will be released, highlighting state and central commitments to yoga promotion.
The government is aiming for a Guinness World Record, with 5 lakh participants performing yoga at RK Beach in 22 categories. “Special compartments are being arranged from RK Beach to Bhogapuram for systematic crowd management, involving 607 urban secretariats. One toilet will be provided per 100 participants, and every bus will have two drivers for safety. We’ve arranged yoga mats for 3.5 lakh people and will distribute 5 lakh T-shirts,” Naidu stated.
The month-long campaign, Yogandhra, is raising awareness across Andhra Pradesh, with yoga sessions planned at 1 lakh locations involving 2 crore participants. Over 2.17 crore people have registered, and 25 lakh participation certificates will be issued.
The government is seeking recognition from the World Book of Records, and yoga demonstrations will take place aboard 11 Indian Navy ships. A full-scale mock session will be held on June 20.
Naidu emphasised a long-term vision, advocating yoga as a daily habit rather than a formality, beginning from Class IX with trained instructors and medical support in schools. He recalled Visakhapatnam’s resilience during Cyclone Hudhud and praised residents’ discipline.
“Visakhapatnam is my favourite city. The people here are cooperative and committed to good causes. Even during crises like Hudhud and Deepavali, they acted with responsibility,” he said, asserting that the event would not be a one-time showcase but part of a larger movement promoting wellness.
Calling yoga an integral part of India’s heritage, Naidu stressed its benefits for physical and mental health, reducing dependency on medication. He highlighted the event’s inclusive nature, transcending political, religious, and social divisions, and urged public representatives to actively participate. “This should become a people’s movement, where everyone feels ownership,” he said.
Naidu also announced that the Gates Foundation has extended support to Andhra Pradesh’s health sector. A pilot project is underway in Kuppam and will expand to Chittoor within six months, with a statewide rollout planned in two years.