Andhra HC seeks details in case against Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the police to submit complete details regarding the case filed against YSRCP senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy over his remarks on the Amaravati capital issue. Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao issued the orders, adjourning the hearing on Sajjala’s anticipatory bail plea to June 18.

During the hearing, Sajjala’s counsel, S Dushyant Reddy, argued that the Tadepalli police had registered a case based on a complaint by K Sireesha. This, he contended, was despite the High Court’s earlier interim orders restraining harsh actions against Sajjala following a separate complaint by the Deputy Speaker to the DGP.

He alleged that the new complaint was an attempt to circumvent the HC’s existing interim orders. Public Prosecutor M Lakshminarayana informed the court that no case had been registered against Sajjala so far. After hearing arguments, the court adjourned the hearing to June 18.