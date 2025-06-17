Andhra Min Nadendla lays stone for flatted factory

GUNTUR: In a major step toward rural industrial growth, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar laid stone for a Flatted Factory Complex under the SERP-MSME initiative in Kolakaluru of Tenali mandal.

The facility is expected to promote micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), generate employment, and offer skill training, especially for local women.

The project received a significant boost with philanthropist Ponnekkanti Suvarchala Sashikiran and her family donating one acre of land—worth an estimated Rs 1 crore—for the complex. The land was formally handed over to officials at the Minister’s camp office in Tenali. Applauding the gesture, Minister Manohar called it a reflection of rising public faith in the government.

“Inspired by her father Pothuraju’s ideals, Suvarchala donated the land selflessly for the betterment of her village. This is a rare act of service,” he said.

He also pledged Rs 10 lakh from his personal funds to support the project, reiterating the government’s vision to develop Kolakaluru as a model panchayat. “The factory complex will help in employment creation, skill development, and open up export avenues for local products,” he noted.

Suvarchala reaffirmed her support, expressing hope the project would transform many lives. Tenali Sub-Collector Sanjana Simha and other officials attended.