Highlight government’s achievements: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu urged party workers to actively communicate the achievements of the coalition government during the past year, stating that the development and welfare programmes undertaken must reach every household. Addressing a review meeting with party workers from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district on Monday, Naidu stressed the importance of grassroots mobilisation and participation in governance.
He acknowledged past shortcomings in party communication and engagement, noting, “There were times when party workers felt neglected. We will ensure that such a disconnect doesn’t happen again.”
Naidu noted that the government had launched 750 welfare and development programmes in the first year and emphasised the role of workers in taking these efforts to the public. “No other State has implemented welfare on this scale,” he said.
On employment and welfare, he said recruitment for over 16,000 teaching posts under Mega DSC was underway, and that three LPG cylinders a year were being provided under Deepam-2. “The Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, offering financial support to farmers, would begin from June 20. Additionally, from August 15, women would be allowed free travel in RTC buses,” he announced.
Reiterating his government’s vision for Visakhapatnam, Naidu said the city had the potential to become a hub comparable to Mumbai. He announced that the Bhogapuram airport project would be expedited, and a Civil Aviation University would be established in the city.
“Plans are also in motion for a Metro Rail project, data analytics centres, and IT investments from firms like TCS and Google. A submarine cable from Singapore is also planned to improve connectivity, while the ArcelorMittal steel plant in the Anakapalle district is expected to commence construction soon. Visakhapatnam is already the city with the highest per capita income in the state, and we intend to build on that,” he said.
Naidu criticised the previous YSRCP government, alleging mismanagement and mortgaging of public assets, including government offices and revenue from liquor sales. “They even spent income due for the next two years,” he claimed.
He stated that the TDP-led government had worked to protect public sentiment on issues like the VSP and South Coast Railway Zone. “Whenever the steel plant faced privatisation threats, we intervened,” he stated.
Targeting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu accused him of ‘resorting to street politics’ and described his public appearances as ‘dramas.’ He said several land irregularities had come to light during the previous regime and promised probe into these complaints.
Naidu added that a special programme would soon be launched to provide financial support and empowerment to the cadre.