Highlight government’s achievements: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu urged party workers to actively communicate the achievements of the coalition government during the past year, stating that the development and welfare programmes undertaken must reach every household. Addressing a review meeting with party workers from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district on Monday, Naidu stressed the importance of grassroots mobilisation and participation in governance.

He acknowledged past shortcomings in party communication and engagement, noting, “There were times when party workers felt neglected. We will ensure that such a disconnect doesn’t happen again.”

Naidu noted that the government had launched 750 welfare and development programmes in the first year and emphasised the role of workers in taking these efforts to the public. “No other State has implemented welfare on this scale,” he said.

On employment and welfare, he said recruitment for over 16,000 teaching posts under Mega DSC was underway, and that three LPG cylinders a year were being provided under Deepam-2. “The Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, offering financial support to farmers, would begin from June 20. Additionally, from August 15, women would be allowed free travel in RTC buses,” he announced.