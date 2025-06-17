Hoax bomb call triggers tension at SHAR Centre in Sriharikota

NELLORE: A bomb threat triggered a high alert at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota on Sunday night. The Tamil Nadu Command Control Centre reportedly received an anonymous call alleging the presence of terrorists on the SHAR campus.

Following the threat, security forces were swiftly mobilized. From the early hours of Monday, intensive searches were conducted across the SHAR premises. Teams from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police combed the area thoroughly. Coastal security forces also carried out searches along nearby sea routes. After several hours of inspections, authorities concluded that the bomb threat was a hoax and attributed the call to mischief-makers.

Security has been strengthened at SHAR’s first and second gates, with increased vigilance in surrounding villages. Mobile patrols have intensified surveillance along coastal areas to help avoid any potential security breaches.

It may be noted here that SHAR received a similar threat call on May 9 this year. SHAR has been a critical hub for the ISRO, recently marking its 100th launch with the successful deployment of the NVS-02 satellite using the GSLV-F15 rocket on January 29, 2025.