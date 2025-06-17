Job mela in Amaravati on June 18 to offer opportunities

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), in coordination with the Department of Skill Development and Training, will organise a Job Mela on June 18 at the CRDA Skill Hub Center in Tullur.

The initiative aims to provide employment opportunities for youth in Amaravati and surrounding areas.

Reputed companies including MVR Infra Project Ltd., Varun Motors Pvt. Ltd., Skillcraft, KVM Projects Ltd., and Shriram Finance Ltd. will participate in the event. Available roles span the construction and service sectors and include Safety Officers, Trainee Engineers, Surveyors, Service & Sales Engineers, Assistant Technicians, Soft Skills Trainers, and Recovery Operators.

Applicants holding SSC, ITI, Diploma, B.Tech, any degree, or postgraduate qualifications are eligible. Both freshers and experienced candidates may attend.

Salaries range from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000, with some posts offering extra incentives and allowances.

APCRDA Commissioner K. Kannababu described the mela as a “golden opportunity” for local youth.

Interested individuals must register on the Naipunyam skill portal (https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in). For further assistance, candidates can reach out to CRDA village facilitators or contact Shankar (9848424207) or Srikar (9963425999).