Midhun’s bail plea adjourned in liquor case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy’s anticipatory bail plea in the liquor policy case to Wednesday after extensive arguments.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the CID, alleged that Midhun Reddy played a crucial role in the liquor policy’s formulation and execution. He claimed liquor orders were selectively awarded to companies that paid kickbacks, leading to a Rs 3,500 crore loss. Statements from accused and witnesses reportedly support these claims.

Conversely, Midhun Reddy’s counsel, senior advocate T Niranjan Reddy, argued that the MP was falsely implicated due to political vendetta and pointed out inconsistencies in the CID’s investigation. He claimed key accused were being shielded and cited past rulings protecting other leaders, demanding similar protection for Midhun Reddy.