Officials raid illegal mango jelly in Andhra's Kakinada

KAKINADA: Kakinada Assistant Food Control Officer B Srinivas and his team have identified five unauthorised Mango Jelly (Mango Tandra) manufacturing units operating in the rural outskirts of the district.

The crackdown took place in Thammavaram and Panduru villages, where notices were issued to the owners.

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivas said that while mango jelly production intensifies during the mango season, operating such units without approvals from the food control, revenue, and labour departments is a clear violation.

The Food authorities clarified that only 300 grams of citric acid is allowed per 100 kg of mixture.

While the Medical experts said that high doses of sodium metabisulfite can trigger allergic reactions and respiratory issues.