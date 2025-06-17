Palnadu SP raises security concerns regarding Jagan's visit

GUNTUR: Palnadu SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao on Monday briefed the media regarding the proposed visit of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Rentapalla village in Sattenapalli constituency on June 18.

SP Srinivasa Rao said YSRCP Sattenapalli in-charge Gajjala Sudheer Bhargav Reddy had submitted a request for police permission but failed to provide essential details, including expected crowd size, vehicle movement, barricading, and accountability for event management.

Despite repeated follow-ups, the organisers did not submit the necessary information.

A police inspection revealed that a 500–600 metre stretch of the Krosuru–Achampet road via Rentapalla is just 10 feet wide, posing serious safety and traffic issues.

Further, police found that food arrangements had been made for nearly 30,000 people, raising alarm over crowd control in such a confined space.

Considering the logistical constraints, police have granted conditional permission for only three cars and a maximum of 100 attendees to accompany the convoy. SP Srinivasa said full clearance may be reconsidered if organisers submit a detailed plan.