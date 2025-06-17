Andhra Pradesh

Realtor beaten to death in Andhra's Annamayya

The incident took place near Ram Thulasamma Kalyana Mandapam on Basinikonda bypass road.
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes.Express Illustration
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

TIRUPATI: Unidentified assailants allegedly murdered a 33-year-old realtor in Madanapalle of Annamayya district late on Sunday night.

Police said six unidentified persons entered the house of Gangadhar, son of late Narapugari Krishnamurthy, at around 11 pm and fatally attacked him with sticks and stones.

The incident took place near Ram Thulasamma Kalyana Mandapam on Basinikonda bypass road.

The murder took place in front of his wife, Vanitha, who reportedly witnessed the attack helplessly.

DSP Mahendra, Circle Inspector Kala Venkataramana and Sub-Inspector Chandramohan rushed to the scene upon receiving information. Police have launched a probe.

realtor
beaten to death
Annamayya

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com