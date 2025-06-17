Realtor beaten to death in Andhra's Annamayya

TIRUPATI: Unidentified assailants allegedly murdered a 33-year-old realtor in Madanapalle of Annamayya district late on Sunday night.

Police said six unidentified persons entered the house of Gangadhar, son of late Narapugari Krishnamurthy, at around 11 pm and fatally attacked him with sticks and stones.

The incident took place near Ram Thulasamma Kalyana Mandapam on Basinikonda bypass road.

The murder took place in front of his wife, Vanitha, who reportedly witnessed the attack helplessly.

DSP Mahendra, Circle Inspector Kala Venkataramana and Sub-Inspector Chandramohan rushed to the scene upon receiving information. Police have launched a probe.