Rs 34.3 lakh fund misused in Chilakaluripet municipality, MP Lavu demands probe

GUNTUR: An alleged financial fraud amounting to Rs 34.34 lakh, involving an outsourcing employee: Gangabhavani, has rocked Chilakaluripet Municipality, leading to a climate of fear among municipal staff. So far, disciplinary action has been initiated against 11 employees, with higher officials calling for further action, signalling the seriousness of the irregularities.
Municipal Chairman Shaik Rafani wrote to the Director of Vigilance on June 12, urging a comprehensive investigation into the misappropriation of funds by Gangabhavani and other irregularities.
Similarly, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu have demanded a full-fledged vigilance probe and shot off a letter to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana, stressing that transparency must be upheld in the municipality.
He requested an immediate and thorough inquiry into the Rs 34 lakh embezzlement and other anomalies reported within the municipality. Both the MLA and MP have emphasised that honest officials must not be victimised in the process and that the people of Chilakaluripet deserve clean and transparent governance.
‘YSRCP tucked its tail in response to Lokesh’s dare’
Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference at the Narasaraopet Collectorate, MP Krishnadevarayalu reaffirmed that every scheme under the ‘Super Six’ promises is being rolled out by the NDA government. He accused the opposition of trying to distract from the government’s efforts by levelling false accusations.
He defended the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, stating that eligible students in every family received Rs 13,000 each and an additional Rs 2,000 was allocated for school maintenance. “Despite the opposition’s smear campaign, Minister Nara Lokesh’s challenge to prove their claims went unanswered,” the MP said, alleging that the opposition “tucked its tail” in retreat. He said tobacco sale disruptions were being exploited by opposition parties to stir unrest and that their agenda now seems focused solely on spreading confusion with corruption allegations. He said Union Minister Piyush Goyal had met CM Chandrababu Naidu, indicating continued cooperation between the Centre and the State in advancing public welfare.