Rs 34.3 lakh fund misused in Chilakaluripet municipality, MP Lavu demands probe

GUNTUR: An alleged financial fraud amounting to Rs 34.34 lakh, involving an outsourcing employee: Gangabhavani, has rocked Chilakaluripet Municipality, leading to a climate of fear among municipal staff. So far, disciplinary action has been initiated against 11 employees, with higher officials calling for further action, signalling the seriousness of the irregularities.

Municipal Chairman Shaik Rafani wrote to the Director of Vigilance on June 12, urging a comprehensive investigation into the misappropriation of funds by Gangabhavani and other irregularities.

Similarly, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu have demanded a full-fledged vigilance probe and shot off a letter to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana, stressing that transparency must be upheld in the municipality.

He requested an immediate and thorough inquiry into the Rs 34 lakh embezzlement and other anomalies reported within the municipality. Both the MLA and MP have emphasised that honest officials must not be victimised in the process and that the people of Chilakaluripet deserve clean and transparent governance.