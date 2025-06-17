Woman tied to tree, assaulted over loan repayment in AP's Chittoor; CM Naidu orders strict action
CHITTOOR: A 25-year-old woman was publicly humiliated and assaulted in Narayanapuram village of Kuppam mandal, on Monday. The incident came to light on Tuesday, sparking outrage over the inhumane treatment.
The woman was tied to a tree and physically attacked over a debt repayment, allegedly by a man named Munikannappa. The victim has been identified as Sirisha.
According to reports, Sirisha's husband, Timmarayappa, had borrowed Rs 80,000 from Munikannappa three years ago. After failing to repay the loan, Timmarayappa abandoned Sirisha and their children, leaving the burden of repayment on her.
Despite working as a daily labourer to support her children and repay the debt, Sirisha was subjected to public abuse for the delaying the payment.
On Monday afternoon, as she was walking along the road, Munikannappa reportedly verbally abused her, threatened to kill her, and forcibly dragged her to a neem tree, where he tied her up and physically assaulted her.
He also allegedly attacked villagers who tried to record the incident on their phones. Local residents immediately informed the Kuppam police, who registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS.
The accused, Munikannappa, who is reportedly a TDP worker, has been taken into custody on the same day.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken serious note of the incident and directed officials to take the strictest possible action against the accused. He held a discussion with the district Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the arrest of the perpetrator.
CM Naidu instructed the police to ensure that such barbaric acts are never repeated and ordered district officials to provide full support to the victim's family.
“This is a grave injustice. The perpetrators must face the harshest legal consequences. We will not tolerate such cruelty towards women,” the Chief Minister stated.