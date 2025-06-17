Woman tied to tree, assaulted over loan repayment in AP's Chittoor; CM Naidu orders strict action

CHITTOOR: A 25-year-old woman was publicly humiliated and assaulted in Narayanapuram village of Kuppam mandal, on Monday. The incident came to light on Tuesday, sparking outrage over the inhumane treatment.

The woman was tied to a tree and physically attacked over a debt repayment, allegedly by a man named Munikannappa. The victim has been identified as Sirisha.

According to reports, Sirisha's husband, Timmarayappa, had borrowed Rs 80,000 from Munikannappa three years ago. After failing to repay the loan, Timmarayappa abandoned Sirisha and their children, leaving the burden of repayment on her.

Despite working as a daily labourer to support her children and repay the debt, Sirisha was subjected to public abuse for the delaying the payment.

On Monday afternoon, as she was walking along the road, Munikannappa reportedly verbally abused her, threatened to kill her, and forcibly dragged her to a neem tree, where he tied her up and physically assaulted her.

He also allegedly attacked villagers who tried to record the incident on their phones. Local residents immediately informed the Kuppam police, who registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS.