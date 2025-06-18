Andhra HC issues notices to filmmakers Mohan Babu, Vishnu over 'objectionable content'

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the Union Information Ministry, CBFC, and filmmakers Manchu Mohan Babu and Vishnu, along with actors Brahmanandam and Sapthagiri, over alleged objectionable content in the upcoming film Kannappa.
The petitioner, Siripurapu Venkata Sridhar of Brahmana Chaitanya Vedika, claimed that certain dialogues and characters in the film hurt Brahmin sentiments. Justice S Subba Reddy directed the respondents to file counter affidavits, and posted the next hearing for August 1, stating that the court may intervene post-release if necessary.
AR cop moves High Court
AR constable N Madan Reddy, former gunman to YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, moved the High Court alleging that SIT sleuths tortured, and coerced him to implicate political leaders in the liquor case.
He claimed hospitalisation due to stress, and sought a fair inquiry with legal aid. Despite complying with SIT summons, he was ‘pressured’ to make false claims.
Justice N Harinath deferred the hearing to Wednesday as the public prosecutor was absent.