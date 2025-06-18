Andhra HC issues notices to filmmakers Mohan Babu, Vishnu over 'objectionable content'

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the Union Information Ministry, CBFC, and filmmakers Manchu Mohan Babu and Vishnu, along with actors Brahmanandam and Sapthagiri, over alleged objectionable content in the upcoming film Kannappa.

The petitioner, Siripurapu Venkata Sridhar of Brahmana Chaitanya Vedika, claimed that certain dialogues and characters in the film hurt Brahmin sentiments. Justice S Subba Reddy directed the respondents to file counter affidavits, and posted the next hearing for August 1, stating that the court may intervene post-release if necessary.