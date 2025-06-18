Andhra Pradesh surpasses nation’s growth rate in 2024-25 fiscal

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has recorded a growth rate of 11.89% during the 2024–25 financial year. This is much higher than the national growth rate of 8.7%.
The officials of the Planning department informed this to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a review held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday. During the meeting, Naidu discussed various issues including state’s financial status, GSDP estimates, development indicators, and key growth drivers.
He directed officials to prepare development plans aimed at improving the state’s financial condition.
The Chief Minister said the Planning Department must take responsibility to ensure every government department achieves better outcomes. Reducing debt burden and mobilising adequate resources for welfare are among the most crucial priorities, he said.
He advised officials to explore new avenues for resource mobilisation, in addition to state revenues and central funds. He instructed the Planning Department to pursue these goals and generate reliable data to support government decision-making. He called for enhanced performance from the department to contribute to development.
‘Promote Brand AP to attract big investments’
He stressed the need for continuous promotion of the “Brand AP” to attract investments. He pointed out that 25 Cabinet meetings and six SIPB meetings have already been held, approving major investments. The focus now should be on ensuring these projects are grounded and implemented effectively.
Naidu highlighted the need to use technology for data analytics to enable the state’s journey toward self-reliance. He stressed developing plans to promote sectors conducive to economic growth — particularly the services sector — to achieve financial sustainability quickly.
He proposed setting up key performance indicators (KPIs) at the state, district, mandal, and village levels to boost competitiveness at the grassroots. The Chief Minister directed that growth targets be set at 15% by FY 2028–29.
He said monthly development indicators would help constantly review the state’s progress, allowing for timely corrections where necessary. Stressing effective water management through technology, he said that with proper planning, even drought conditions can be managed. The Planning Department must track data on reservoirs, soil moisture levels, and groundwater status.
He called for an action plan to improve agricultural and horticultural value addition and boost investment in the services sector. Exploring alternatives to reduce electricity purchase costs was another key directive. He instructed that the coordination process between Bangaru Kutumbalu (P-4) and field-level mentors be completed by August 15. He stressed the need to regularly gather public feedback on government services