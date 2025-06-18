Andhra Pradesh surpasses nation’s growth rate in 2024-25 fiscal

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has recorded a growth rate of 11.89% during the 2024–25 financial year. This is much higher than the national growth rate of 8.7%.

The officials of the Planning department informed this to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a review held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday. During the meeting, Naidu discussed various issues including state’s financial status, GSDP estimates, development indicators, and key growth drivers.

He directed officials to prepare development plans aimed at improving the state’s financial condition.

The Chief Minister said the Planning Department must take responsibility to ensure every government department achieves better outcomes. Reducing debt burden and mobilising adequate resources for welfare are among the most crucial priorities, he said.

He advised officials to explore new avenues for resource mobilisation, in addition to state revenues and central funds. He instructed the Planning Department to pursue these goals and generate reliable data to support government decision-making. He called for enhanced performance from the department to contribute to development.