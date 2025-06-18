APERC approves PPA, capital cost and tariff for Unit-2 of SEIL Project-1

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has issued a significant order approving the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), and determining the capital cost and tariff for Unit-2 of Project-1 (660 MW) of SEIL Energy India Limited, located in Nelatur and Pynampuram of Nellore district.

The order, dated June 17, 2025, addresses two petitions, one from APDISCOMs — APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL — for PPA approval, and another from SEIL for capital cost and tariff determination for FY26-FY29.

The 12-year PPA, effective from the approval date, was greenlit with conditions. APERC restricted power generation to concessional or zero-premium coal allocated under the Shakthi B(iii) policy, allowing DISCOMs flexibility to procure power using premium coal when needed.

The obligation for DISCOMs to pay 70% of fixed costs during non-offtake periods or cover SEIL’s Force Majeure costs due to political events was rejected.