Ensure supply of medicines in GGHs: Andhra Health Min

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Tuesday directed officials to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential medicines in government hospitals across Andhra Pradesh.
Reviewing the State’s medical supply status at the APMSIDC office in Mangalagiri, the Minister emphasised the need to address medicine shortages urgently.
He expressed concern over existing gaps and instructed APMSIDC to revise procurement norms to reflect current patient needs.
Medicines for common ailments like diabetes and hypertension must be stocked without delay, he stressed.
Officials informed the Minister that the previous shortage of over 150 drugs has now been reduced to just nine. They cited shifts in prescription trends and rising demand for combination drugs as factors affecting planning.
The Minister ordered a revision of the drug index based on demand and patient usage patterns.
Of the 712 medicines required in government hospitals, 650 are being centrally procured and 56 are sourced locally.
He instructed quarterly procurement planning and tighter stock monitoring to prevent future disruptions.
Yadav also reviewed infrastructure progress, including the construction of Ayushman Bharat Health Centres, hospital upgrades, and the development of medical colleges.
Officials said several projects had stalled due to unpaid bills from the previous government, but work has resumed following payment clearances.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery and infrastructure across the state.
APMSIDC Chairman Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao, Managing Director Girisha, and other senior officials were present at the review meeting.