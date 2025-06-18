Ensure supply of medicines in GGHs: Andhra Health Min

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Tuesday directed officials to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential medicines in government hospitals across Andhra Pradesh.

Reviewing the State’s medical supply status at the APMSIDC office in Mangalagiri, the Minister emphasised the need to address medicine shortages urgently.

He expressed concern over existing gaps and instructed APMSIDC to revise procurement norms to reflect current patient needs.

Medicines for common ailments like diabetes and hypertension must be stocked without delay, he stressed.

Officials informed the Minister that the previous shortage of over 150 drugs has now been reduced to just nine. They cited shifts in prescription trends and rising demand for combination drugs as factors affecting planning.