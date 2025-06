VIJAYAWADA: The Union Government has sanctioned Rs 2,787 crore for two major infrastructure projects in the capital region. The sanctioned amount includes Rs 1,329 crore for constructing residential quarters for central government employees and Rs 1,458 crore for the Common Central Secretariat (CCS).

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will execute both projects. The announcement signals a new phase of development for Amaravati and is being viewed as the first major infrastructure win for the newly formed coalition government in the state.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar confirmed the approval on Tuesday, describing it as a crucial step in reviving Amaravati’s capital development.

“Good news for the people of Andhra Pradesh. We have secured Rs 2,787 crore from the Central Government for the CCS and staff quarters. This is a major step forward,” he said.

The Union Finance Ministry issued the necessary administrative approvals to the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, setting in motion the long-pending proposals that had stalled during the previous administration. Originally drafted in 2018, these projects were shelved after a change in government and did not move forward during the five-year tenure of the YSRCP regime.