Join hands to make Yoga Day a success: PM Modi

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the run-up to the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon people across the country to actively take part in the nationwide yoga events. The main event this year will be organised in Visakhapatnam by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, under the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’.

In a letter released ahead of the celebrations, the Prime Minister described the occasion as a milestone moment, marking 10 successful years since the United Nations first adopted June 21 as International Yoga Day.

He noted that over the past decade, yoga has evolved into a global movement, and positively influenced the lives of millions, not only in India but around the world.

The Prime Minister emphasised that yoga is not only a tool for individual health but also symbolises humanity, environmental conservation, and global unity.

He reiterated that yoga is a vital part of our rich cultural heritage, and plays a crucial role in achieving a balance between the body and mind. Furthermore, yoga guides individuals towards a holistic, peaceful, and fulfilling lifestyle, he said.

Modi stressed that physically and mentally empowered citizens play a key role in nation-building, and yoga serves as a powerful tool in achieving this objective.