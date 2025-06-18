Plastic ban in 17 cities across Andhra Pradesh from October 2, CM announces

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a complete ban on single-use plastics in 17 municipal corporations, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram, from October 2, 2025 to promote sustainable practices. Alongside this, a new circular economy policy will be evolved within two months to enhance waste management across the State.
During a review meeting on the circular economy with senior officials on Tuesday, he ordered the establishment of three circular economy parks within a year, and 157 Reduce-Reuse-Recycle centres in 87 urban areas of the State.
Naidu also ordered clearance of legacy waste, besides deployment of modern machinery in waste-to-energy plants. An action plan on waste segregation and recycling should be submitted within 90 days, he said.
Proposals from the Material Recycling Association of India regarding the establishment of circular economy parks were also discussed. In the first phase, a park of international standards will be set up on 400 acres in Visakhapatnam. The officials should study similar park projects in other countries, and attract significant investments through new initiatives, he said.
The Chief Minister instructed the officials to evolve a comprehensive plan focusing on 11 sectors identified by the Centre under the circular economy framework, which include municipal waste, vehicles, lithium batteries, gypsum, tyres, rubber, electronics, agriculture, industry, and aqua waste.
Additionally, the departments of mines and geology, handlooms and animal husbandry should also be included. Local bodies should strive to achieve the goal of zero waste, he said.
To encourage best practices, the Chief Minister proposed that Swachhta Awards be introduced from October 2 next year for individuals, and institutions demonstrating excellence in waste management.
Awards will be presented across categories such as local bodies, self-help groups, Anganwadis, schools and colleges, bus stands, hospitals, NGOs, and other organisations, he said.
Effective implementation of the circular economy model could boost AP’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by an estimated Rs 15,000 crore per annum. Additionally, it will allow the supply of materials worth Rs 10,000 crore to the manufacturing sector. This value addition is expected to generate Rs 3,000 crore per annum in GST revenue. The initiative could also generate direct employment for 1,00,000 people, the officials informed.