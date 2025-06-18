Plastic ban in 17 cities across Andhra Pradesh from October 2, CM announces

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a complete ban on single-use plastics in 17 municipal corporations, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram, from October 2, 2025 to promote sustainable practices. Alongside this, a new circular economy policy will be evolved within two months to enhance waste management across the State.

During a review meeting on the circular economy with senior officials on Tuesday, he ordered the establishment of three circular economy parks within a year, and 157 Reduce-Reuse-Recycle centres in 87 urban areas of the State.

Naidu also ordered clearance of legacy waste, besides deployment of modern machinery in waste-to-energy plants. An action plan on waste segregation and recycling should be submitted within 90 days, he said.

Proposals from the Material Recycling Association of India regarding the establishment of circular economy parks were also discussed. In the first phase, a park of international standards will be set up on 400 acres in Visakhapatnam. The officials should study similar park projects in other countries, and attract significant investments through new initiatives, he said.