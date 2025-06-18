Three Maoists including central committee member killed in encounter with police in Andhra's ASR

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three Maoists, including a senior Central Committee Member of the banned CPI (Maoist), were killed in an exchange of fire with the Greyhounds, near Akooru village in the Maredumilli forest area of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, the encounter took place during a combing operation in the forest region near Rampachodavaram.

The deceased Maoists were identified as Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, a Central Committee Member of the CPI (Maoist) and Secretary of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC); Aruna, a South Zonal Committee Member and wife of the late Central Committee Member Chalapathi, who was recently killed in Chhattisgarh; and another member.

According to initial reports, security forces recovered three AK-47 rifles from the encounter site. No injuries or casualties were reported among the police personnel.

Efforts are underway to retrieve the bodies from the location.