TTD seeks Lord’s name for Tirupati airport

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has resolved to request the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Centre to rename the Tirupati International Airport (Renigunta) as Sri Venkateswara International Airport.

The announcement was made by TTD Chairman BR Naidu following an emergency board meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan on Tuesday.

Briefing the media, Naidu said public facilities across the country are often named after prominent local landmarks or deities. “In line with that tradition, we are requesting the Centre to name Tirupati airport after Sri Venkateswara,” he stated.

The Trust also urged the ministry to incorporate architectural elements and depictions of the temple’s ambience at the airport, including entrances. TTD will bear the cost of this transformation, including construction, maintenance, and upkeep.