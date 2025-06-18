Two Andhra farmers die by suicide due to mounting debt

GUNTUR: In a span of 24 hours, two tenant farmers from Nadendla mandal in Palnadu district died by suicide, allegedly driven by mounting debts and pressure from private moneylenders.

Siriboyina Gopala Rao (42), of Tubadu village, consumed pesticide early Tuesday on his farmland. He had leased eight acres for black burley tobacco cultivation, incurring debts over Rs 10 lakh.

Though he harvested 120 quintals of tobacco, only 50 quintals had been sold. Following pressure from lenders on June 16 to repay immediately, he took the drastic step and died at Chilakaluripeta hospital around 3.30 am.

In a separate incident, Nasam Adinarayana (45) of Nadendla village consumed weedicide late Monday night. He had leased 27 acres and grew cotton, chillies, and tobacco.

Despite selling cotton and chillies, 70 quintals of unsold tobacco left him financially burdened. With a debt exceeding Rs 25 lakh, he went missing on June 16 night and was found dead at his farm on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Commissioner and Director S Delhi Rao, Palnadu District Collector P Arun Babu, and other senior officials visited the bereaved families in both villages.

Revenue officials have initiated formal inquiries. Village- and mandal-level committees will submit detailed reports.

The twin tragedies underscore the fragile condition of tenant farmers, highlighting their dependence on informal credit and the need for institutional support and intervention to prevent such heartbreaking outcomes.

Suicide helpline: OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000