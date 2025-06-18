Uphold rights, ensure safety of women: NCW member

GUNTUR: National Commission for Women (NCW) Member Dr Archana Majumdar said the Commission is actively working with State Women’s Commissions and departments to uphold the rights and safety of women nationwide.

On Tuesday, Dr Majumdar visited the Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission office in Mangalagiri, accompanied by Chairperson Dr Rayapati Shailaja and Member Busi Vinita. She interacted with women at Swadhar Homes and reviewed various welfare schemes.

As part of a three-day inspection under the Mahila Jan Sunvai programme, Dr. Majumdar will tour Krishna, NTR, Guntur, and Tirupati districts. Public hearings on 60 women’s grievances each will be held in Guntur and Tirupati.

She added that the NCW has taken suo moto cognizance of derogatory TV remarks and remains committed to 24/7 support for women’s safety and justice.