Agricultural tools worth Rs 60.53 crore disbursed to 25,192 farmers in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step to enhance agricultural productivity, the State government disbursed farm machinery worth Rs 60.53 crore to 25,192 small and marginal farmers under the Farm Mechanisation Scheme 2024–25, offering a 50% subsidy.

The initiative, aimed at empowering genuine cultivators, was formally launched in Amaravati on Wednesday with a ceremonial cheque release by Agriculture Director Dilli Rao.

The distribution, in line with Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) norms, was conducted with strict transparency. Beneficiaries were chosen through the Karshak portal after verification using Webland and e-Crop data, while tribal farmers were verified via the Giri Bhoomi portal. Priority was given to those who hadn’t received implements in the last five years.

District Collectors oversaw the process across all districts. Equipment was handed over at Rythu Seva Kendras, with details displayed publicly. Rao thanked the Collectors and highlighted the programme’s role in promoting farm mechanisation awareness statewide.