CRZ violations: Andhra Pradesh HC raps member secretary for inaction

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Court on Wednesday expressed its serious displeasure over the inaction of the member secretary of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) management authority for failing to file a complaint against those who undertook illegal constructions in violation of CRZ regulations in Visakhapatnam and Bheemunipatnam.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, questioned the CRZ authorities as to why, after a complaint filed in February was returned by the court, it had not been re-submitted until now. It may be recalled that JSP corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav had filed a PIL alleging that authorities were ignoring permanent constructions undertaken by Avyaan Realtors within the CRZ limits in Bheemunipatnam.

Similarly, Nookaraju, president of the Grama Abhivrudhi Seva Sangham, filed a PIL seeking removal of restobars operating illegally at Bheemunipatnam beach.

While hearing the petitions, the bench had directed the CRZ management authority member secretary to initiate criminal proceedings against Avyaan Realtors for illegal constructions.

On Wednesday, the court issued an ultimatum directing that its orders must be implemented by the next hearing, failing which the member secretary must appear in person before the court.