My phone tapped during KCR regime: Sharmila

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a startling claim, Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila alleged that her phone, along with those of her husband and close associates, was tapped by the previous Telangana regime.

Speaking to the media at Visakhapatnam Airport on Wednesday, Sharmila said, “Phone tapping is a fact. YSRCP senior leader Y V Subba Reddy himself confirmed it to me at the time and even played one of my tapped conversations.” She added that she is willing to appear before any probe on the issue.

“The close ties between Jagan Mohan Reddy and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao during that period were stronger than blood relations,” she said, alleging that the phone tapping was part of a joint effort to politically and financially isolate her in Telangana.