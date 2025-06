VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Wednesday and presented a comprehensive outline of the far-reaching reforms being implemented in Andhra Pradesh’s education sector. He also met Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and reiterated the long-pending demand for a High Court bench in Kurnool.

During his meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Lokesh stated that the new coalition government is committed to structural reforms aimed at establishing the AP Model of Education. “Under the flagship Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh (LEAP) initiative, the state is setting up 9,600 model primary schools, one in each Assembly constituency. The government is implementing a ‘One Class – One Teacher’ policy and has already upgraded 700 upper primary schools to high schools. A star rating system has been introduced to evaluate schools based on academic and infrastructural parameters,” he said.

Lokesh also highlighted the successful and apolitical implementation of the Teacher Transfer Act based on seniority, the establishment of 80 new PM SHRI schools and 79 hostels under the PM Janman scheme, and the sanctioning of Rs 186 crore for STEM and computer labs. Efforts are also underway to open 125 autism schools with central support. A state-wide mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) is scheduled for July 5, and Lokesh invited Union Minister Pradhan to attend.