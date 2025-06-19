NCW vows swift action on women’s grievances at Jan Sunwai in Guntur

GUNTUR: The National Commission for Women (NCW) is committed to ensuring justice, rehabilitation, and rights for women, particularly victims of violence, said NCW Member Dr. Archana Majumdar during a Mahila Jan Sunwai held at the Zilla Parishad office on Wednesday.

Joined by State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr. Rayapati Shailaja, Dr. Majumdar reviewed complaints from women across East Godavari, Kakinada, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, and Bapatla districts. The session was attended by police officials, legal aid representatives, and welfare department staff.

Dr Majumdar said 60 pending complaints and 10 fresh petitions were taken up during the hearing, most involving domestic violence, cybercrimes, dowry deaths, sexual assault, and murder attempts. A majority—95%—of cases came from districts surrounding Guntur, with remote complainants joining virtually.

Allegations of police inaction, delayed probe, and misuse of legal provisions were raised. The NCW, holding quasi-judicial authority, directed officials to act swiftly.

Dr Majumdar said the NCW has also taken suo motu cognizance of alleged insults to women farmers in Amaravati and will escalate the matter to relevant ministries. Dr Shailaja criticised the previous government’s neglect and vowed to reopen old cases. The event ended with NCW representatives being felicitated by ZP Chairperson Katte Henny Christina.